May 21, 1951-October 23, 2022
JOHNSTOWN, CO-We are sad to announce the death of Gerald Damge of Johnstown, Colorado. He died at the age of 71 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Memorial service will be Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover St, Fort Collins, CO.
Please view his full obituary online at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.