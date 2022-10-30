 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald Damge

May 21, 1951-October 23, 2022

JOHNSTOWN, CO-We are sad to announce the death of Gerald Damge of Johnstown, Colorado. He died at the age of 71 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Memorial service will be Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover St, Fort Collins, CO.

Please view his full obituary online at www.dignitymemorial.com.

