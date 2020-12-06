Gerald D. Lane

Gerald “Jerry” D. Lane, 86, of Cedar Falls, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born December 26, 1933, in Driscoll, ND, son of Cory K. and Lula Belle Miller Lane and graduated high school in Bismarck, ND. He served in the United States Army (1954-1956) stationed in Germany.

He married Merriem D. Sheldon on September 28, 1958 in Waverly. Jerry worked for John Deere in the Electrical Department; he retired after 31 years. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and Evansdale AMVETS Post #31.

Survived by his wife, Merriem‚ Cedar Falls; sons, Michael (Kirsten) Lane‚ Berthoud‚ CO and Mark (Lisa) Lane‚ Waterloo; granddaughters, Kathleen (Ben) Rollins and Megan (Caleb) Lane-Rinard; great grandchildren, Elise, Brock, and Rachel Rollins; and a sister, Rosemary Thomson.

Preceded by his parents; brothers, James Shaw, Richard Lane, Jack D. Lane, and Allen E. Lane; and sisters, Norma Josephson and Lucille Burke.

Private family services have been held. Burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials to Evansdale AMVETS Post #31. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.