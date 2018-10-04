WATERLOO — Gerald Dean “Jerry” Brunko, 81, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Sept. 30.
He was born March 15, 1937, to Lloyd and Eleanor (Fehl) Brunko. He married Joyce Delagardelle in 1964 in Waterloo. They later divorced.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1955. Jerry then attended apprentice school at John Deere and received the education and work experience to become a supervisor and retired from the company after 43 years of service. He also spent a number of years working in Argentina with John Deere.
Survived by: his former wife, Joyce; two daughters, Cris Brunko of Waterloo and Cheryl Brunko of Cedar Falls; a half sister, Ramona Jesse of Traverse City, Mich.; two half brothers, Dennis Jesse of New Berlin, Wis., and Tom Brunko of Evansdale; and four grandchildren, Nicholas Paulsen of Waterloo, Alyx Brimacomb of Charleston, S.C., Ashley Brimacomb and Benjamin Brimacomb, both of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepfather, Raymond Jesse; a sister, Lynda Gradl; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Jerry loved his children and grandchildren more than anything in this world and would send them special gifts as a reminder of his love. He never missed a birthday or holiday with a handpicked card. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching birds and feeding the squirrels in his yard.
