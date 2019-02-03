Gerald Blanchard

(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Gerald Otis Blanchard, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 1, at the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown.
He was born June 1, 1925, in Charles City, son of Ernest and Kathrine (Shoup) Blanchard. He married Janice Jones. They later divorced.
Gerald graduated from Charles City High School, served in the U.S. Navy for two years and then spent four years in Bible seminary in Oregon. He was a minister and also worked for Council on Aging for many years until his retirement.
Survived by: six children, Paul (Terri) Blanchard, Charise (Michael) Miller, Naomi (Michael) Palomarez, Rebecca Vaughan, John (Roberta) Blanchard and Sharon (Arnold) Schares; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a special friend of many years, Judy Niedert.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, James; two brothers, Harold and Kenneth; and two grandsons, Justin and Randy.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial with military rites at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Gerald spent his life serving God and helping people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.