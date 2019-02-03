Gerald Blanchard

Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Gerald Otis Blanchard, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 1, at the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown.

He was born June 1, 1925, in Charles City, son of Ernest and Kathrine (Shoup) Blanchard. He married Janice Jones. They later divorced.

Gerald graduated from Charles City High School, served in the U.S. Navy for two years and then spent four years in Bible seminary in Oregon. He was a minister and also worked for Council on Aging for many years until his retirement.

Survived by: six children, Paul (Terri) Blanchard, Charise (Michael) Miller, Naomi (Michael) Palomarez, Rebecca Vaughan, John (Roberta) Blanchard and Sharon (Arnold) Schares; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a special friend of many years, Judy Niedert.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, James; two brothers, Harold and Kenneth; and two grandsons, Justin and Randy.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial with military rites at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Gerald spent his life serving God and helping people.

