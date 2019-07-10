(1939-2019)
WATERLOO -- Gerald A. "Jerry" Even, 80, of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, July 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born July 5, 1939, in Gilbertville, the son of Joseph and Rose Mangrich Even. He married Connie Schmitz on July 23, 1962, in Raymond.
He graduated from St. James Trade and High School in Springfield, Ill., in 1958. He worked as an auto mechanic before being employed with John Deere for 30 years as a mechanic, retiring from the Product Engineering Center in 1994. He served 16 years on the Gilbertville City Council, 10 years on the Gilbertville Fire Department, and served on the I.C. Church Council and I.C. School Board.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Angie (Tim) Tiefenthaler of San Francisco; a son, Cory Even of Gilbertville; a grandson, Casey Tiefenthaler; a granddaughter, Kaylee Even; two brothers, Tony and Ted (Delores) Even of Gilbertville; a sister, Sister Therese Even, SSND, of Mankato, Minn.; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Even of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepmother, Francis Even; an infant grandson, Kaleb Even; four brothers, Cletus, Joseph, Norbert and Leonard Even; two sisters, Sister Monica Even, SSND, and Mary Fischels; and three sisters-in-law, Maxine, Jean and Ella Even.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Order of Foresters rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jerry was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
