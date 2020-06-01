× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

URBANA — Ger A. Edwards, 62, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, exploring the river he loved. Ger was born in Spencer May 20, 1958, to Gerald and Gloria (Pullen) Edwards. Ger graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines. He began his college education in Yankton, S.D., and went on to earn Bachelor of Arts degrees in English as well as Radio and TV at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. There he connected with his soulmate, Tara Johannsen. They were married at Palisades Kepler State Park on May 19, 1990.

Ger was a life-long learner and after finishing his 25-year career in local TV news, his interests turned to reading and researching the wonders of the world and outer space. Photography continued to be his passion, as it had been from an early age, and he documented the great outdoors with his outstanding photography. Ger was also passionate about the care of his aging mother so he, along with Tara, lovingly cared for her in their home for five years until her passing in 2018.