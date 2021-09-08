September 3, 2021

WATERLOO-Georgina Raye Guyer, 73, of Waterloo passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. She was the daughter of Alvin and Shirley (Helphrey) Pommer. In 1967, Georgina married Thomas Guyer. They were married almost 54 years.

Georgina retired from UNI after working as a Building Services Coordinator and in food services. Her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses was very important to her. Georgina loved to read and crocheted afghan rugs and blankets. She really loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband Thomas; 2 sons, Grant (Shanna) Guyer, and Garrett Guyer; 2 sisters, Connie (Craig) Fredrickson, and Lori (Darrell) Stueben; 2 brothers Rodney and Darren Pommer; 5 grandchildren, Savannah (Kolton) Haight, Mason, Graham, Jordan, and Kaitlyn Guyer, and many nieces and nephews. Georgina is preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Burial will be at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com. Masks are required.