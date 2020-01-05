1944-2019)
NEW HARTFORD — Georgiana (Georgia) Lea Smith, 75, of New Hartford, died at home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, after a battle with dementia.
She was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Marshalltown, daughter of Edward F. Lyons and Georgiana (Amidon) Lyons. She married Robert (Bob) Smith on Feb. 8, 1964. Georgia graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1962. She attended Pitze’s School of Beauty before working at John’s House of Beauty. She later became a stay-at-home mom. She held other jobs including Hancock Fabric, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Baskin-Robbins, Pretzel Maker, and babysitting grandchildren.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Jeff Smith of New Hartford, Todd Smith (Linda) of Rochester, Minn., and Angie Sorrell (Gene) of Dyersville; five grandchildren, Sonya Weber (Colton), Justin Sorrell, Alex Smith, Haleigh Sorrell and Eric Smith; a great-grandchild, Sawyer Weber, and another great-grandchild due in May 2020; her siblings, Mary Balanda of Winter Springs, Fla., Beth Lyons (John) of Woodbury, Conn., Terry Lyons-Brix of Ankeny, Peg Lyons of Prairie Village, Kan., and Larry Lyons of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family or UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She was well known for her cake decorating skills. Friends and family always loved Georgia’s delicious cakes for every occasion. Georgia was a very talented seamstress, and she enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with Bob.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.