Georgia Rossin

(1933-2019)
WATERLOO — Georgia J. Rossin, 86, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
She was born July 1, 1933, in Winona, Minn., daughter of George and Thelma (Thompson) Todd. She married Hubert L. Rossin on June 18, 1950, in Minnesota City, Minn.; he died Sept. 1, 2013.
Georgia attended school in Wiscoy Valley, Minn. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for more than 50 years.
Survived by: seven children, Susan (Tom) Kane of Byron, Minn., Sherry (Jim) Rodemeyer and Michael (Jenny) Rossin, both of Waterloo, Sandra (Brad) McMahon of Jefferson City, Mo., Todd Rossin of Waterloo, Mark (Melissa) Rossin of Stafford, Va., and Shelly Strickler of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren, Summer, Chantel, Abe, Ben, Sarah, Amber, Adam, Noah, Tessa, Samuel, Leslie, Paul, Nick, Ashley, Hannah, Jade and Libbie; 26 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Gerald Todd of Fountain City, Wis., and Donald Todd of Trempealeau, Wis.; and two sisters, Lois Muson of Trempealeau and Carol Muller of Winona.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Kenneth Todd and Richard Todd; and a sister in infancy, Patty.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the family; a memorial fund will be established
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Georgia’s unwavering faith in Christ was shown through her grace and love for others, raising generations of children both her own and those she welcomed into her life. She had a special gift of always reaching out; to family and to those in need.
