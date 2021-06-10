Georgia Mary Demuth

She was born May 14, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Dorothy Siebel Demuth. Georgia attended River Hills School and did different tasks at Goodwill, North Star Community Services, and Newell Post. She shared an assisted living residence with her friends Lulu, Connie, Donna, and Kayla. She participated in the local Special Olympics in many sports for multiple years, with her greatest accomplishment participating in the Special Olympics World Games held at Yale University in 1995. She was always riding her bike visiting residents in Gilbertville and to attend sporting events.