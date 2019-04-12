WATERLOO — Georgia M. Potter, 87, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 10, at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill.
She was born March 25, 1932, in Nashua, daughter of George and Iris Osbern Winter. She married Donald K. Potter II on Feb. 14, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2016.
She was a homemaker and later worked at UNI as a housekeeper. She was a very active member of Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo. She was in the women’s guild and helped make crafts for the bazaars.
Survived by: her son, Donald K. (Jean) Potter III of Des Moines; a grandson, Donald K. (Angel) Potter IV of Des Moines; three great-grandchildren, Jon, Zoey and Eleanor; and two sisters, Irma Yaeger of Peoria‚ Ill., and Edna Kemp of North Newton, Kan.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
She enjoyed children very much and loved to cook and bake. Her cookie jar was always full.
