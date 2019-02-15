ACKLEY — Georgia Jean Dennis, 90, of Ackley, died Thursday, Feb. 7, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.
She was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Ackley, daughter of Gertrude (Boelman) Kuper and Folkert Kuper. In 1952, she married Dale W. Dennis; he preceded her in death after 53 years of marriage.
Georgia graduated from Ackley High School in 1947. She and Dale lived in Postville before moving back to Ackley in 1962. In 1964, she bought Jean’s Tot & Teen Shop, which she owned for 31 years before closing in 1995.
She was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Survived by: four nieces, Roxie Harken Ploeger (Gordon) of Decatur, Texas, Linda Kuper of Lakeland, Fla., LaVera Kuper Jarman (Keith) of Knoxville and Carol Bissell Willems of Arlington, Texas; and two nephews, William Bissell (JoAnne) of Little Rock, Ark., and Dallas Harken (Mary Kay) of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, George and Harm Kuper; two sisters, Tillie Harken and Lydia Bissell; and two nephews, Don Bissell and LaVerne Kuper.
Services: 1:30 p.m. April 5, 2019, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, with inurnment at Oak Wood Cemetery, both in Ackley. Linn’s Funeral Home Ackley Chapel is helping the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be left at linnsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.