July 27, 1961-October 18, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Georgene Marie Zeschke, 60, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 10:00 AM—12:00 PM. The family encourages those attending to wear something purple in honor of Georgene.

Georgene was born on July 27, 1961, the daughter of George and Karen (Savage) Broell. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. Following high school, she continued her education at Hawkeye Tech. Georgene was a customer service associate at UFG Insurance Company in Cedar Rapids for over thirty years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and granddaughter, sewing and her two cats.

Preceding her in death were her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survivors include her two children Jeremy Donald Zeschke of Des Moines and Jenni Zeschke (Ben) Chambers of Lynnwood, WA, granddaughter Taylor Chambers, parents Karen and George Broell of Waterloo, and sister Lorena (Clifford) Kral of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

