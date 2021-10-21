 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Georgene Marie Zeschke

  • 0
Georgene Marie Zeschke

July 27, 1961-October 18, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Georgene Marie Zeschke, 60, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 10:00 AM—12:00 PM. The family encourages those attending to wear something purple in honor of Georgene.

Georgene was born on July 27, 1961, the daughter of George and Karen (Savage) Broell. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. Following high school, she continued her education at Hawkeye Tech. Georgene was a customer service associate at UFG Insurance Company in Cedar Rapids for over thirty years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and granddaughter, sewing and her two cats.

Preceding her in death were her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survivors include her two children Jeremy Donald Zeschke of Des Moines and Jenni Zeschke (Ben) Chambers of Lynnwood, WA, granddaughter Taylor Chambers, parents Karen and George Broell of Waterloo, and sister Lorena (Clifford) Kral of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder how healthy Thanksgiving turkey really is?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News