June 23, 1937-March 26, 2023

George William Tharp, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.

He was born in Dubuque, IA on June 23, 1937, the son of George Albert Tharp and Ruth Lillian Emma Rusch (Mecklenburg). He married Mary Pavlench (Booty) in Gary, Indiana, on August 24, 1959. They had three daughters: Gretchen (Kimble) Bromley of Pelican Rapids, MN; Shelley (Robert) Payton of Flower Mound, TX; and Rachel (Donald) Cheeney of Cedar Falls, IA. They later divorced.

On December 27, 1986, George married Caroline Ann Shore (DeBlauwe) in Cedar Falls, Iowa, welcoming her daughters; Sheila Jordan (Donald Mitchum) of Charleston, SC and Kayla Stevenson, of Cedar Rapids, IA.

At age 14, George began his formal studies in a six-year, pre-seminary program at Concordia College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He earned his BA Degree in English at Purdue University, his Masters Degree at University of Iowa, and his post-graduate work in Linguistics, at University of Northern Iowa. He taught Linguistics and English at UNI, University of Tübingen in Germany; Clarke College in Dubuque; and Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Throughout his life, George demonstrated a thirst for knowledge, dedication to his Christian faith, love of family, friends, and country.

George is survived by his wife Caroline, his three daughters and two step-daughters, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; his sister Janet (Jerry) Anderson of Dubuque.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lavonne Evans & Sylvia Sherman; and granddaughter, Whitney A. Jordan.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cedar Valley Hospice for their compassionate professional care.

Memorial donations may be made to: St Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque, IA, Cedar Valley Hospice, (Kimball Ave) Waterloo, IA.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Dubuque, IA.

