(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — George William Mulder, 81, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1938, in rural Parkersburg, son of Henry and Katherine (Allspach) Mulder. He married Judith Faye Klingenborg on Aug. 18, 1959, at First Reform Church of Aplington.
George graduated from the Parkersburg High School. He worked for People’s Bank in Waterloo, Coca Cola as a route manager, then UPS for 28 years before retiring in February 2004.
Survived by: his wife, Judy; his children, Jackie (Ray) Walton of Waterloo, Todd (Janell Coon) Mulder of Woodward, and Tammy (Mike) Ohrt of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Chris (Melissa) Walton, Kyle (Jody) Walton, Kase (Alyssa Cosnek) Walton, Kody Mulder, Taylor Mulder, Cam (Carie) Ohrt, Allie (Bryant) Budensiek, and Matt Ohrt; five great-grandchildren, Parker, Carson, Miles, Charlie and William, with one more on the way in December; and a sister, Katherine (Richard) Nagle of Sheboygan, Mich.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers: Richard, Herbert, Harley and Robert; and a sister, Lorraine Nolte.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Christian Reform Church of Parkersburg, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to American Heart Association or St. Jude’s.
George enjoyed boating, waterskiing and fishing. When he was younger, he loved to take his grandsons hunting and, in later years, he drove the van/cantina with food and pop to pick up his hungry hunters. George loved sports, especially basketball and football. He was a hard worker who loved his jobs. Most of all, George adored his wife, children, grandchildren and his great grandchildren!
