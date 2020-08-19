George W. McIlrath Jr.

George Warren McIlrath Jr., 75 of Bono, AR, formerly of Waterloo died August 15th 2020. He was born January 12th 1945 in Staten Island NY. George spent most of his life in the Waterloo area. He served in the Air Force from 9/63-9/67 788th Squadron. He later retired from the Waterloo Post Office after 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife Gail Rothe McIlrath. 6 children Che McIlrath, Heather (John) Stocks. Justin McIlrath, Ashley McIlrath, Jamie Campbell and Holly (Enoch) Bible. 14 grandchildren. He enjoyed outdoor activities and talking about family history.