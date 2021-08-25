February 14, 1953-August 19, 2021

LA PORTE-George “Riley” Williams Jr. passed away peacefully at home in La Porte City surrounded by loved ones on August 19, 2021. Riley was born on February 14, 1953 at home in La Porte City. He graduated from High School in 1971. He later married Teri Shaner in 1973. They had 3 children, Riley, Shane and Sarah. They later divorced. Riley worked at John Deere for 43 years, retiring in 2015.

Riley enjoyed the company of his buddy Pedro and car rides in the countryside. He also loved to fish, golf, play pool, bowl, and play cards.

Riley is survived by his children Riley (Traci) Williams of Andover, KS, Shane (Jocelyn) Williams of Waterloo, IA and Sarah (Phillip) Medina of La Porte City, IA. Nine grandchildren, Clare, Jacob, Matthew, Hannah, Abby, Fiona, Emily, Lincoln and Eleanor. Along with three siblings Marie, Brian and Annie.

Riley was preceded in death by his parents George and Georgia along with three brothers Steve, John and Andy.

Grave Site Service at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City 10:30am Saturday August 28th. Celebration of Life at the Getaway Bar and Grill at 12:00pm following the service.