George R. Hazel

Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Holy Trinity Church in Fort Dodge. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery with military honors presented by V.F.W. Post No. 1856, and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation is Friday, January 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge and then from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

George, the son of Joseph and Isabelle (Kerkove) Hazel was born July 14, 1932 in Dunkerton, Iowa. He graduated from Dunkerton Community High School in 1950 and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo before being inducted into the US Army. After discharge from the Army, he was employed as a salesman for Pella Products Co. in Waterloo. On May 14, 1960 he was united in marriage to Mary Phyllis Bernard of Waterloo and they moved to Fort Dodge in 1966 to manage the Pella Window business which he eventually purchased. George was active as a member and past president of the Fort Dodge Home Builders Association, member and past president of the Fort Dodge Sertoma Club, past district governor of the West Iowa Sertoma District, 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and member of Holy Trinity Parish. He participated in the Polar Plunge for many years and was on the Honor Flight for Korean War Era Veterans. George loved to travel and was a devoted husband for 58 years. He brightened the lives of all that knew him with his quiet, sweet, and always happy demeanor.