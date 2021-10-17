George P. Sobolik

A Funeral Mass for George will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco, IA, with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Calvary Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco, IA.

George Paul Sobolik was born on February 08, 1945, in Cresco, IA, to Edward and Olivia (Burgart) Sobolik. He graduated from Crestwood High School in 1963. On June 14, 1975, he married Margaret Ferrie; to this union was born one child, Rodney. While raising his son, he worked as a school custodian and always enjoyed working with the kids at Crestwood and Notre Dame Catholic schools. The kids who knew him, would always greet him with “Hey, George!” During his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and putting puzzles together. George kept busy with his involvement in a bowling league and being a member in the Knights of Columbus. His all-time favorite pastime was dancing with his sweetheart; any chance they could get, they would go out and dance together for hours.