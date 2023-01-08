February 27, 1929-December 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-George Michaels Jr, age 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Feb 27, 1929, the son of George J and Marie (Pulver) Michaels in Cedar Falls. He graduated from Hudson High School . On March 4, 1949, George was united in marriage to Delores Mae Stuber in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2019. George was a machinist at John Deere for 33 years, retiring in 1981.

Survived by: five daughters: Deborah Edwards of Hudson, Toni Benda of La Porte City, Kim (Ted) Nicholas of Denver, Tina Rowe of La Porte City, and Jamie Michaels of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his son, Jeff; a brother, Ferd; a sister, Lois; and three sons-in-law, Kenneth Edwards, James Rowe and Dale Benda.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 2, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.