George M. Phillips

In October 1968 George entered the U.S. Army, with Infantry training at Ft. Polk, LA. He served in Vietnam from April 1969 to May 1970. His Army citations include The National Defense Service Medal (NDSM), The Vietnam Service Medal (VSM), the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (VCM), Army sharpshooter Marksmanship Qualification Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB), and a Bronze Star Medal.

After leaving the Army, George moved back to Iowa and began his college education. He received his Associates degree from Clinton Community College, and his Bachelor of Arts from UNI.

In July 1974 George and Susan Orvis were married at the Grandview Avenue Methodist Church in Dubuque, IA. There was never a better match than Bub and Sue. He often referred to her as his “Saint Sue”. George was a high school history teacher at Waterloo West, retiring in 2011. Bub was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, a NASCAR fan and especially loved high school and college sports. Bub was a walking encyclopedia, referred to by many as one of the smartest men one has ever met. George was a member of Sabula American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

George is preceded in death by both parents, his wife Susan and a brother-in-law James Orvis. He is survived by two sisters, Joan (Bill) Cawley, of Bullhead City AZ, Jennifer (Gary) Zink, of Savanna, IL, and one brother, James (Dawn) Phillips, of Sabula IA. Bub will also be missed by his brothers-in-law, John Orvis, of West Valley City, UT and Jeff (Peggy) Orvis, of Cedar Falls, IA; his sisters-in-law, Julie Orvis (Paul Agnello), of Janesville, WI and Sandy (Joe) Poundstone of Martensdale, IA; a niece, Keeley (Bruce ) Behrens of Ankeny, IA and a nephew, Dr. Samuel Orvis, of North Liberty, IA.

To plant a tree in memory of George Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.