George M. Cable

December 31, 1936-December 17, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-George M. Cable, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at MercyOne-Cedar Falls.

He was born December 31, 1936, in Rockford, Iowa, the son of Carl and Catherine (Evans) Cable. On August 4, 1957, he was united in marriage to Claudette Bronner in Charles City, IA. He served in the United States Army from 1959-61. He was employed as a Quality Supervisor at John Deere, retiring in 1993. He then worked as a part-time instructor at Hawkeye Community College from 1994 until 2016. He was a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post#49.

Survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons, Carl (Gerri) of Newton and David (Anne) of Rockford, IL; daughter, Connie (Todd) Schelling of Owatonna, MN; seven grandchildren, Caylen, Curtis, Bronson, Derek, Kassidy, Calvin, and Spenser; ten great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Holub of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Sawyer.

Services 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Full military honors will be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.