May 25, 1929-December 25, 2021

WATERLOO-George L. Smith, 92, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born May 25, 1929 in Fairbank, son of Louis and Anna Haehn Smith. He married Mildred Hannan on April 19, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.

George graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein in 1948. He was employed with Rath Packing Company for 10 1/2 years and later with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 28 1/2 years until his retirement.

Survivors include: his wife; a daughter-in-law, Debra Dodds of Waterloo; two granddaughters, April (Ryan) Muller Janesville and Anna (John) Beck of Waterloo; four great grandchildren, Hailey (Ben) Russell of Waterloo, Mitchell (Kloe Pilipchuk) Paeper of Cedar Falls, Maddie (Blake Rice) Paeper of Waterloo and Sophia Muller of Janesville; two great-great grandchildren, Jameson Russell of Waterloo and Gracelynn Rice of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Linda Hannan of Oelwein and Karen Lamphier of Grinnell; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: a son, Michael Smith; his parents; four brothers, Harold, Donald, Francis and Marvin; four sisters, Thelma, Kathryn, Marlys and Virginia; and many other special family members.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, and for an hour before services on Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com