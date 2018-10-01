WAVERLY — George Kohagen, 90, of Waverly, died Saturday, Sept. 29, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly.
George Rupert Kohagen was born Feb. 21, 1928, on the farm in Jefferson Township, rural Waverly, son of Rudolph and Amanda (Milius) Kohagen. He married Lorraine Strempke on Oct. 29, 1950, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
He graduated from Tripoli High School. George farmed his entire life, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife, Lorraine Kohagen of Waverly; a daughter, Sharon (Mark) Traetow of Denver; a son, Steve (Penny) Kohagen of Waverly; four grandchildren, Ashley Kohagen, Nathan Traetow, Matthew Traetow and Michael Traetow; six great-grandchildren, Whitney, Luke, Jordan, Brayden, Carter and Emry Traetow; a brother-in-law, Waldo Ruehs; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Kohagen; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; five brothers, Willard, Oscar, Melvin, Edmund and Rudolph Kohagen; and five sisters, Dorlene Kueker, Leona Zander, Margaret Walther, Wilma Raudabaugh and Mildred Ruehs.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, Waverly, with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery – Crane Creek, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Kohagen family for a later designation.
George enjoyed woodworking, traveling and his Texas trips with friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and also attending their activities.
