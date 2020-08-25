× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1928-2020)

Waterloo – George J. Linkenmeyer, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 23, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born January 31, 1928, in New Hampton, the son of George and Anna Tilkes Linkenmeyer. He married Mary Hamilton on March 21, 1956, in Minnesota. She died July 24, 2020.

George was employed by Rath Packing Co. for many years before their closing and then worked at the Ramada Inn before retiring.

Survived by: two daughters, Sue Jensen and Shelly (Tom) Siglin of Waterloo; five sons, Jeff, Rick (Sabrina) Jim and Todd all of Waterloo and Kelly (Joni) of Ankeny; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Joe and Francis Linkenmeyer; four sisters, Laura Flick, Agatha Wegner, Luella McMullen, and Ramona Linkenmeyer his son-in-law, Dick Jensen;

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

