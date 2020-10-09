February 26, 1925-October 6, 2020

JESUP-George Henry Temeyer, 95 years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at UnityPoint—Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA, as a result of Covid-19.

Private family graveside services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, IA, with Pastor Alex Bruening officiating. Casket Bearers will be Justin Temeyer, Eric Temeyer, James Temeyer, Troy Rewoldt, and David Rewoldt. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

George was born February 26, 1925, in rural Benton County, IA, the son of Earl Albert Temeyer and Lena Viola (Fuehrer) Temeyer. He attended country school in Westburg Township. George enlisted in the Army in 1945 and served his country during World War 2. Shortly after his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Carol Maxine Williams on November 16, 1946, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup, IA. They made their home in rural Jesup where they raised their family, farmed, and kept horses. George also worked 30+ years at John Deere before his retirement.