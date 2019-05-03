(1949-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — George H. Weber, 69, of Independence, died at home Wednesday, May 1.
He was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Independence, son of Herbert Jacob and Elizabeth Rosa (O’Brien) Weber. On Nov. 24, 1973, he married Ann Marie Dillon at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
He attended Independence High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Weber was a driver for Frost Oil in Jesup before working on the assembly line for John Deere in Waterloo. Following that, he was an over-the-road trucker for Jensen Transport, Zephyr/Elliot Transport and Merfeld Transport.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Theresa (Charlie Kurt) Weber of Brandon and Katie (Rick Alber) Weber of Independence; a son, Mike (Nicci) Weber of Mount Vernon; two grandchildren, Olivia Sophia Alber and Sawyer Dean Kurt; two stepgrandchildren, Matteaha Marie West and Gage Michael West; three brothers, Richard (Rosie) Weber and Marvin Weber, both of Independence, and William (Barb) Weber of Oelwein; four sisters, Marilyn (Kenny) Kerkov of Jesup, Alberta Hanson of Independence, Joyce (Dave) Streets of Texas and Roszella Andersen of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, James E. Weber; and his mother and father-in-law, Hedy and Harold Dillon.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, May 3, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish rosary and a 7 p.m. military service.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
George was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle. He loved his family and friends.
