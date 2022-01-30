George H. and LaVonne E. Grover

January 26, 1929-January 6, 2022/May 9, 1928-January 24, 2022

WATERLOO-George H. Grover, 92, of Waterloo, Iowa, died January 6, 2022. He was born January 26, 1929 in Minnesota. On January 21, 1951 he married LaVonne E. Gettman. LaVonne, 93, died January 24, 2022. She was born May 9, 1928 in Iowa.

As a couple they enjoyed traveling and gardening. They were both Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed talking to people about the Bible. They will be missed by all who knew them.

The family would like to thank all of their friends who loved and cared for them through the years. Memorials may be directed to jw.org.