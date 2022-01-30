George H. and LaVonne E. Grover

January 26, 1929-January 6, 2022/May 9, 1928-January 24, 2022
WATERLOO-George H. Grover, 92, of Waterloo, Iowa, died January 6, 2022. He was born January 26, 1929 in Minnesota. On January 21, 1951 he married LaVonne E. Gettman. LaVonne, 93, died January 24, 2022. She was born May 9, 1928 in Iowa.
As a couple they enjoyed traveling and gardening. They were both Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed talking to people about the Bible. They will be missed by all who knew them.
The family would like to thank all of their friends who loved and cared for them through the years. Memorials may be directed to jw.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.