(1941-2019)

WATERLOO — George Edward Opatrny, 78, of Waterloo, formerly of St. Paul, Minn., died Wednesday, April 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Jan. 17, 1941, in St. Paul, son of George J. and Verda Opatrny. He married Shirley Ann Gardner.

He was self-employed in the Waterloo area.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Michelle Shock of Waterloo and Debra (Chance) Back of Fruitland; his grandchildren, Andy, John, Jeff, Kyle and Amanda Shock, all of Waterloo, Tony (Dorothy) Back of Marion, Michael (Rebecca) Rhoads of Cedar Rapids and Jack Back of Fruitland; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lawrence (Chris) Opatrny of St. Paul and Eugene Opatrny of Young America, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his parents-in-law; a grandson, Eric Thomas Shock; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Opatrny.

Services: George has been cremated and wished no public viewing or service. There will be a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Golden Acres Community Center, 3829 Butternut Lane, Waterloo 50701.

