George E. Green

(1947-2020)

WAVERLY — George Edward Green, 72, of Waverly, died Wednesday, April 15, at Waverly Health Center.

He was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Jacksonville, Ill., son of Royal Clayton and Frances Irene (Brown) Green. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1966, received his associate degree from Springfield Junior College in 1968 and his BSME from the University of Illinois in 1971. He served with U.S. Army Reserve and the Iowa National Guard from July 1971 to July 1977. On March 25, 1972, he married Vivian (Vicky) Therese Haislar at Little Flower Church in Springfield, Ill.

George was employed at Koehring Corp. (Bantam and Terex) from June 1991 until retiring June 28, 2008. He was then a consultant for Terex from July 2008 until June 2017.

He was a member of the Registered Professional Engineers and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and a Boy Scout leader for Troop 90 from 1989 to 1999.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Joseph (Sarah) Green of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Patrick (Brenda) Green of Hastings, Minn.; and five grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents.