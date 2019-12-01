{{featured_button_text}}

George E. “Gene” Richard, 72, of Valrico, FL, passed away November 27, 2019 following a lengthy illness. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dawn Rascher of UnityPoint at Home Hospice. If you wish to leave your condolences, please visit at www.tributes.com/obituary/show/George-Gene-Richard-107831594

