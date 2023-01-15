December 7, 2022
George Day, formerly of Prospect Boulevard, Waterloo, and Laurel Circle, Cedar Falls, died on December 7, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dr. Day was a longtime Professor of English at UNI. Born in Superior, Nebraska, in 1926, George served in the Navy during World War II. He married Ann Harvey in 1948 and they had three children. After a divorce, he married Clara Arrascue Saavedra in 1995, gaining three stepchildren. He was a music reviewer for the Waterloo Courier, sang in the church choir, and appeared in area musicals. A memorial at Waterloo’s First Presbyterian Church has not yet been scheduled.
