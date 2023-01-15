 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George Day

  • 0
George Day

December 7, 2022

George Day, formerly of Prospect Boulevard, Waterloo, and Laurel Circle, Cedar Falls, died on December 7, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dr. Day was a longtime Professor of English at UNI. Born in Superior, Nebraska, in 1926, George served in the Navy during World War II. He married Ann Harvey in 1948 and they had three children. After a divorce, he married Clara Arrascue Saavedra in 1995, gaining three stepchildren. He was a music reviewer for the Waterloo Courier, sang in the church choir, and appeared in area musicals. A memorial at Waterloo’s First Presbyterian Church has not yet been scheduled.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News