WATERLOO-A memorial for George Day will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, located at 505 Franklin Street. There will be a reception in Calvin Hall at the church immediately afterwards. All are invited to attend these events. A brief obituary for Prof. Day was published in the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier on January 15, 2023, and a longer article by Andy Milone was published earlier, on January 10, also in the Courier.