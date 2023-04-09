December 7, 2022
WATERLOO-A memorial for George Day will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, located at 505 Franklin Street. There will be a reception in Calvin Hall at the church immediately afterwards. All are invited to attend these events. A brief obituary for Prof. Day was published in the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier on January 15, 2023, and a longer article by Andy Milone was published earlier, on January 10, also in the Courier.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.