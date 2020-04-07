George D. Pfalzgraf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1944-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — George Dee Pfalzgraf, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 6, at Western Home Communities Thuesen Cottage.

He was born April 21, 1944, in Waterloo, son of George A. and Eleanor (Thomas) Pfalzgraf. George graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1962 and earned a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa. He married Elaine Lambert on June 20, 1965, in Waterloo. She died Feb. 20, 2020.

George worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He was a member of the Arboretum Board, Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board and past president, non-voting member of the Cedar Falls Public Art Committee. George was a volunteer SHIIP counselor and helped organize the Cedar Falls Paw Park.

Survivors: a daughter, Amy (Jeff Mitchell) Pfalzgraf of Burke, Va.; a son, Chris (Brenda Pechman) Pfalzgraf of Dublin, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Molly and Ethan Mitchell.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Elaine Pfalzgraf; a brother, Eugene C. “Charlie” Pfalzgraf; and his parents.

Services: Will be held at a later date.