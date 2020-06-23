George D. Naber

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1938-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- George Duane Naber, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in New Hartford, son of George H. and Amy (DeBuhr) Naber. George graduated from New Hartford Consolidated School in 1956. Following graduation, he worked for Jordan Nursery. George was married to Dorothy Mae Weber on Dec. 5, 1964, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and the couple settled in Cedar Falls where he worked for Martin Brothers as a truck route manager until his retirement.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Kendall and Terry Naber both of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Audrey Schoeman of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Marvylene Pike and Arvada Pickering; and three brothers-in-law: Paul Schoeman, Albert Pickering and Roy Pike.

Services: 10:30 am on Friday, June 26, at Stout Gospel Hall, 403 Third St., Stout, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery of Parkersburg. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to the family.