(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — George C. Stout, 93, of Waterloo and formerly of Dunkerton, died Friday, Dec. 20, at Friendship Village Pavilion.
He was born June 29, 1926, in Dunkerton, son of Lawrence and Mabel (Smith) Stout. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Monitor as a machinist mate.
George married Marian J. Reinke on Sept. 12, 1948, in Waterloo. They were longtime members of the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. They farmed together from 1949 to 1985. For more than 23 winters, they volunteered with the Rio Grande Bible Institute where he was involved in cabinet making. He was involved in many farm groups over the years and was a member of the Waterloo VFW.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Lyle (Joyce) Stout of Dunkerton, and David (Lynne) Stout of Dunkerton; four grandchildren, Heidi (Matthew) Kling, Heather (Ross) Steinbronn, Amanda (Josh) Fuessley, and Geoffrey Stout; and three great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Carolyn; two brothers, Ed and Melvin; and a sister, Leona Smith.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military honors by the Waterloo American Legion 138 and VFW Post 1623, and the U.S. Navy. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church Monday. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family, (319) 233-6138.
Memorials: to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, or Waterloo Christian School.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.