November 16, 1930-August 28, 2021

TRAER-George Bruene, 90, of Traer, IA, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook, IA. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Gladbrook United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Gladbrook United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established by the family. Interment will take place at Crystal Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

George was born on November 16, 1930 to Chris and Edna (Gethman) Bruene in Gladbrook. He attended Toledo High School where he graduated. Shortly after High School George was drafted into the Army where he served two years overseas in the Korean Conflict. After serving overseas George returned home and moved onto the family farm in Traer where he lived and farmed his whole life. George was also a part of the American Legion in Traer. He was a very hard-working man and had a passion for farming.

George will be missed by his three siblings; Martha Hurlbut, Charles (Carol) Bruene, Donald Bruene, and six nieces and nephews; Dwight Drew, Valinda Meyer, Wayne Bruene, Sharon Bruene, Robert Hurlbut and Evelyn Falk. He was preceded in death by one sibling; Esther Drew, and two nieces and nephews; Maryland Hurlbut, and Michael Bruene.