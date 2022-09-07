August 23, 1934-September 5, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-George B. Aldrich, 88, of Brandon, Iowa died Monday, September 5, 2022 at the University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

George was born on August 23, 1934, in Tama, Iowa the son of Bernard and Bernadette (Powell) Aldrich. He was a 1952 graduate of the Brandon High School in Brandon, Iowa He enlisted in the United States Air Force serving until his discharge in 1957. Following his discharge he entered Drake University in Des Moines, IA and graduated with an engineering degree. George farmed for 58 years in the Brandon area as well as worked with White Westinghouse, Wilson Foods, and as an Electrician. He also taught journeymen at local 288 in Waterloo, IA. George was a supporter of the Iowa Lions Eye Bank and as such donated his eyes to the Eye Bank for cornea transplant and research. He also served on the Buchanan County Conservation Board for over 20 years.

On April 21, 1954, he married Beverly J Williams in St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA Beverly preceded him in death in 2013.

George is survived by three children: Pamela (Russell) Weber, Marion, IA., Daniel Aldrich, Brandon, IA, and Angie (Danny) Halligan, Brandon, IA., six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. A sister; Joyce Downing, Cedar Rapids, IA, and a brother; Bill Aldrich, Brandon, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, is wife Beverly, and two sisters: Mary Lowe, and Helen Barske.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, at St. John’s Catholic Church with Rev. David Beckman presiding, assisted by Rev. Mr. Timothy Post. B urial will be at 1:30 PM Friday at the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, IA. Friends may call from4 to 8 PM Thursday at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, IA where a Rosary will be recited at 4 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 PM Thursday.

In Lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 381

