September 10, 2022
WAVERLY-George Arthur Kaiser, 80 of Waverly, Iowa, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisersorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187
