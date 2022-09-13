 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George Arthur Kaiser

  • 0

September 10, 2022

WAVERLY-George Arthur Kaiser, 80 of Waverly, Iowa, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisersorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to work smarter, not harder when getting ready for the workday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News