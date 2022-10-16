 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Alexander Coleman Ogier Laurie

August 13,1924-September 6, 2022

George Alexander Coleman Ogier Laurie was born August 13,1924 to Rev. James A. and Dorothy Ogier Laurie in Marshalltown, Iowa. His parents moved to Cedar Falls where he spent nearly his entire life. He served in the Army in three campaigns in Europe during WW2 returning home to marry Donna Rae Clayton of Waterloo. They were happily married for 72 years. He graduated from Iowa State University. George worked as a Senior Design Engineer for John Deere for 35 years. He was very active in his church, Scouting and Habitat for Humanity. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son Clayton, his brother David (Jackie) and sister Gloria ( John) Wolff. He is survived by his sister, Dorsey (Roger) Taylor, daughter Kelsey (Randy) Brooks, daughter-in-law Sarah Jane (Clayton) Laurie, 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Internment will be at Garden of Memories 10:00 and Memorial Service 11:00 Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church on October 21, 2022. Memorials can be made to the church.

