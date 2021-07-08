George Albert Wagner Jr. was born on April 8, 1936, in Bismarck, North Dakota, the son of George Sr. and Martha (Schwindt) Wagner. He grew up in Waterloo and attended East High. George served his county in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Awanda Morrison in 1959. To this union, a daughter, Melinda, was born. George and Awanda later divorced. In 1973, George was united in marriage to Geraldine Young. She died on January 1, 2020. George worked as a welder for 25 years for John Deere. During that time, he also was a welding instructor at Hawkeye Community College. George was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and was part of the men’s club. He enjoyed camping, bowling, and his dogs. George died at the age of 85 on July 4, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; five sisters, Eileen Pieper, Lydia “Tootie” Weatherman, Marcella “Sally” Foulk, Barbara (George) Draper, and Rosella Wagner in infancy; sister in law, Barb Wagner; and brothers in law, Garold Foulk, Billy Foulk, and Charles “Buzz” Meyer. George is survived by a daughter, Melinda (Nick) Thomas of Elk Run Heights; sons, Roger (Teryl) Pilcher of Hepzibah, Georgia, Ted (Kim) Pilcher of Nashua, Rod (Dawn) Pilcher of Waterloo, and Jerald Pilcher of Blaine, Minnesota; a brother, Clarence Wagner of Waterloo; sisters, Bernice Foulk of La Porte City and Doris Meyer of Waterloo; grandchildren, Tim, Megan, Cole, Jill, Clay, Bryce, Ryan, Cassandra, Kalen, and Rick; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The funeral will be on Saturday, July10, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church with the burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. www.parrottandwood.com