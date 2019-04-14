{{featured_button_text}}
George A. Allen Jr.

George Allen passed away April 3, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans home in Marshalltown of Alzheimers. He was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in his sleep.

George was born on Feb 14, 1943, in Los Angeles, CA, to George and Margaret Allen. He served in the Navy and Army for 33 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked for Bell Telephone for 31 years.

Survived by: wife Marsha; four children, Paul Allen, Marti (Dave) DeWitt, Jorji (Sean) McGrane and Abby Allen; grandchildren Miranda, Ryan, Dylan, Callum, and Keira; and great-grandchildren MaeAnna and Aria.

He is preceded in death by his parents George Sr. and Margaret Allen, sister Dorothy, and brothers Leland, Glen, Jerry, and Edward.

A celebration of life service will be held in June at Prince of Peace Church in Evansdale.

