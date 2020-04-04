Geoffrey C. Grimes

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Geof served on many boards and committees. In recent years, he served on the boards of Black Hawk County Gaming Association, National ISU Alumni Association, and Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area, was a member of Spokesman Club, Symposium, and Waterloo Lions. At the time of his death, Geof was board chair of the Waterloo Community Foundation. He was president of the Iowa chapter of the American Institute of Architects, campaign chair for the Cedar Valley United Way, 13 years with the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, Friends of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Hawkeye Community College, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children's Theater. At the latter, Geof served on the board of directors for eight terms, seven as president, after performing in more than 15 shows.