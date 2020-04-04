(1946-2020)
WATERLOO -- Geoffrey C. Grimes, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 31, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Marshalltown, son of L. Orville and Irene (Peterson) Grimes. He graduated from Marshalltown High School and then attained a Bachelor of Architecture from Iowa State University.
In 1969, he began working for Toenjes & Stenson, which eventually became StruXture Architects under Geof's leadership as president for 30 years. He retired in 2010 after a total of 41 years with the firm.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Geof served on many boards and committees. In recent years, he served on the boards of Black Hawk County Gaming Association, National ISU Alumni Association, and Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area, was a member of Spokesman Club, Symposium, and Waterloo Lions. At the time of his death, Geof was board chair of the Waterloo Community Foundation. He was president of the Iowa chapter of the American Institute of Architects, campaign chair for the Cedar Valley United Way, 13 years with the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, Friends of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Hawkeye Community College, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children's Theater. At the latter, Geof served on the board of directors for eight terms, seven as president, after performing in more than 15 shows.
He married Vicki Sue King on April 28, 1973, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Tiffani (Ryan) Siegel and their children, Isabelle and Avery, of Highland Park, Ill.; a son, Ryan (Paul) McGuire Grimes of Robbinsdale, Minn.; a foreign exchange son, Remko Kuling (Saskia Kuling Jacobs) and their children, Isa and Eva, of Breda, The Netherlands; a brother-in-law, Jack (Deanne) Wortman of North Liberty; nieces, Kirstin Pires of Madison, Wis., Lori (Larry) Stabenow of Liscomb, Heather (Rick) Richardson of Berkey, Ohio, Britt (Steve) Searles of Salida, Colo., and Carrie (Greg) Godfrey of Cedar Rapids; nephew, Eric (Wendy) Wortman of Iowa City; and by eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Ron Thomas; and in-laws, Floyd and Vivian King.
Services: Private family services have been held with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a public celebration at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo Community Foundation, PO Box 1253, Waterloo, 50704, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 50702.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
