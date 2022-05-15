Geoffrey C. Grimes
January 8, 1946-March 31, 2020
WATERLOO-Geoffrey C. Grimes, 74, died March 31, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Born January 8, 1946, in Marshalltown, son of the late L. Orville and Irene (Peterson) Grimes and a 13th Generation Mayflower Descendant. He graduated from Marshalltown High School and attained a Bachelor of Architecture from ISU. Moving to Waterloo in 1969, he began working for the architectural firm Toenjes & Stenson, now StruXture Architects under Geof's leadership as president for 30 years. He retired in 2010 after 41 years with the firm.
An active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1973, Geof also served on many boards and committees throughout the state of Iowa. In recent years, he served on the boards of Black Hawk County Gaming Association, National ISU Alumni Association, and Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area, and was an active member of Spokesman Club, Symposium, and Waterloo Lions. At the time of his death, Geof was board chair of the Waterloo Community Foundation. Throughout his career, Geof was involved with more than two dozen additional organizations, including president of the Iowa chapter of the American Institute of Architects, campaign chair for Cedar Valley United Way, 13 years with City of Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, Friends of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Hawkeye Community College, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children's Theatre. At the latter, Geof served on the board of directors for eight terms, seven as president, after performing in more than 15 shows. Friends at the Playhouse introduced him to his wife, Vicki.
Geof is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vicki (nee King); daughter Tiffani (Ryan) Siegel and their children Alex and Avery, Highland Park, Illinois; son Ryan (Paul) McGuire Grimes, Robbinsdale, Minnesota; foreign exchange son Remko Kuling (Saskia Kuling Jacobs) and their children Isa and Eva, Breda, The Netherlands. Also survived by brother-in-law Jack (Deanne) Wortman, North Liberty; nieces Kirstin Pires, Madison, Wisconsin; Lori (Larry) Stabenow, Hampton; Heather (Rick) Richardson, Berkey, Ohio; Britt (Steve) Searles, Salida, Colorado; Carrie (Greg) Godfrey, Cedar Rapids; nephew Eric (Wendy) Wortman, Iowa City; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Cynthia and Ron Thomas; and in-laws Floyd and Vivian King.
Celebration of Life 11 AM, Friday, May 20 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial directed in Geof Grimes' name to the Waterloo Community Foundation, PO Box 1253, Waterloo, 50704; Westminster Presbyterian Church or charity of donor's choice. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
