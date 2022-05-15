WATERLOO-Geoffrey C. Grimes, 74, died March 31, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Born January 8, 1946, in Marshalltown, son of the late L. Orville and Irene (Peterson) Grimes and a 13th Generation Mayflower Descendant. He graduated from Marshalltown High School and attained a Bachelor of Architecture from ISU. Moving to Waterloo in 1969, he began working for the architectural firm Toenjes & Stenson, now StruXture Architects under Geof's leadership as president for 30 years. He retired in 2010 after 41 years with the firm.

An active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1973, Geof also served on many boards and committees throughout the state of Iowa. In recent years, he served on the boards of Black Hawk County Gaming Association, National ISU Alumni Association, and Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area, and was an active member of Spokesman Club, Symposium, and Waterloo Lions. At the time of his death, Geof was board chair of the Waterloo Community Foundation. Throughout his career, Geof was involved with more than two dozen additional organizations, including president of the Iowa chapter of the American Institute of Architects, campaign chair for Cedar Valley United Way, 13 years with City of Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, Friends of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Hawkeye Community College, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children's Theatre. At the latter, Geof served on the board of directors for eight terms, seven as president, after performing in more than 15 shows. Friends at the Playhouse introduced him to his wife, Vicki.