WAVERLY — Geoffrey Blaine Brunkhorst, 58, formerly of Waverly, died April 8 in Jackson, Tenn.
He was born May 10, 1960, in Waverly, to Dr. John and Edna Brunkhorst. He married Erin Ann Delaney in the Abbey Church at St. John’s on June 2, 1984. She preceded him in death in 2008.
He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock in 1978 and from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., in 1982 with a degree in computer science. Geoff and Erin made their home in Rochester, Minn., where he worked for the Mayo Clinic. He worked in the information technology field as a security consultant and was working for World Wide Technology out of the St. Louis division at the time of his death.
Survived by: three children, John Patrick (Lauren) Delaney, Christopher (Sarah Lester) Brunkhorst and Cait (Matty Jones) Brunkhorst; a granddaughter, Rowan Delaney; two sisters, Donna (George) Litman and Sheila (Tony Polanka) Brunkhorst; and three brothers, Jim (Val), Bob (Kris) and Alan (Mary) Brunkhorst; his parents; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: a niece, Grace Alberta Brunkhorst; and his wife.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation also one hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Winnebago Council-Boy Scouts of America or the Go-Hawk Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Geoff played numerous sports in high school and college. He loved the outdoors from his time as a Boy Scout counselor at Camp Ingawanis to camping and hiking as an adult. He participated in RAGBRAI with family and friends. Geoff enjoyed all forms of cooking, whether it was baking sour bread or creating elaborate dinners.
