Genevieve  Venenga

Genevieve Clara (Eilers) Venenga passed away on April 11, 2019.
She was born on December 21, 1923, to Joe and Pearl Eilers in rural Wellsburg later moving to Dike, Iowa.
Genny attended and graduated from Dike High School. She later married Elgin Ray Venenga on March 2, 1944. They had two children; Gale (Dixie) Venenga and Karen (Kirk) Weichers. They were blessed with six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren.
Genny is survived by two sisters; Adele Pruin and Joyce Van Deest. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters Gladys Bowers and June Rhoads, and two brothers Marlyn Eilers and Kenny Eilers.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 15, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center at 2:00 PM. There will be no visitation.
