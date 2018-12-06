FREDERICKSBURG — Genevieve Rose Steege, 93, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, Dec. 3, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 21, 1925, on the family farm near Jerico, daughter of Michael and Mary (Fitzgerald) Weigel. She married Gerald Steege on Jan. 16, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Genevieve graduated from New Hampton High School in 1943, began working for a clothing store in New Hampton and went on to work at Powell’s variety store for a couple of years. She and her husband rented several farms in the Fredericksburg area before settling on the Steege family farm a mile south of Fredericksburg. Genevieve spent her time at home helping on the farm and taking care of her family. After 33 years on the farm, the couple moved into Fredericksburg in 1979.
Survived by: a son, Brad (Linda) Steege of Fredericksburg; three daughters, Bonnie (Terry) Brandenburg of Fredericksburg, Brenda (Randy) Davis of Loveland, Colo., and Barbara (Jim) Fay of Waverly; 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Delores Weigel of New Hampton.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Gerald, in 2003; a daughter, Karla Kay Steege in infancy; three sisters, Alvetta (Leo) Laures, Rita (Clarence) Throndson and Eileen Anderson; and three brothers, Gerald Weigel, Harold (Sally) Weigel and Joe Weigel.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Peace United Church of Christ, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in Fredericksburg and also for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Genevieve enjoyed embroidery work, camping, playing cards and secret recipes now passed to her children. She enjoyed time in her garden. Violets were her favorite houseplants. Cardinals were her favorite bird, giving her much comfort. Genevieve’s family was her life, and she spent as much time as possible with them.
