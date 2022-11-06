December 14, 1925-November 2, 2022

WAVERLY-Genevieve Schrage, 96, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on November 2, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

She was born on December 14, 1925, in Readlyn, the daughter of Louis and Lila (Summer) Maurer. Genevieve attended Maxfield #1, new Readlyn, through the fourth grade, Readlyn Elementary and Readlyn High School graduating in 1944. She taught in the rural schools in the Readlyn-Denver area for four years, after attending Iowa State Teacher’s College. (UNI.)

On April 26, 1947, she was united in marriage to William Schrage at St Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. The couple settled on the Maurer farm at Artesian IA, where they raised their family and eventually retired from there in 1983 and moved to Waverly.

Genevieve was an all-around crop-farmer livestock and dairy farmer, alongside her husband and gave piano lessons. She made pies, rolls and salads for her daughters at the restaurant, “Big Corner.” She made quilts and afghans as well as her children’s clothing and loved gardening.

She was a member of St. Mary Church, Waterloo Community Playhouse, 4-H leader, Bremer County Farm Bureau Women’s Chairman, several bridge clubs.

Survivors are her children, Charissa (David) Carter of Nashua, Catherine (Tom) Johnston of Waverly, Clinton (Linda) and Cameron (Verna) Schrage of Waverly; Curtis (Jenice) Schrage of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters; Jeanette (Lavern) Brase and Lorraine Pipho. Preceding her in death are husband, parents, and brother, Vincent.

Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 8, at 10:30 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials maybe directed to St. Mary’s Church Building Fund and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.