WATERLOO — Geneva C. DeBerg, 96, of Mokena, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 1, at Marley Oaks in Mokena.
She was born April 24, 1923, in Jesup, daughter of Christian and Magdalene Schuler Welter. She married Russell DeBerg on June 26, 1948, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died July 23, 2013.
She graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1940. She started at the age of 19 at Rath Packing and worked there for several years. She and her husband moved from Waterloo to Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1956 and, since 1979, living in Chicago, Superior, Wis., and Kansas City. She attended Holy Cross Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kan. In Waterloo, she volunteered at the St. John’s Catholic School library and at the hospital in Superior, Wis.
Survived by: two daughters, Cindy (Rick) Michalowicz of Lockport, Ill., and Carol (Glenn) Barnett of Atlanta‚ Ga.; a son, Scott (Shelly) DeBerg of Shawnee‚ Kan.; five grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew Michalowicz, Kyle and Kayla DeBerg, and Dana (Mark) McMurray; and two great-grandchildren, Lila Carol McMurray and Harper Glenn McMurray.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Robert, John and Melvin Welter; and five sisters, Leona Kayser, Pauline Peverill, Gertrude Williams, Evelyn McFarland and Esther Webbeking.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed hot coffee, crafts, bird watching, cards, bowling and making cookies.
