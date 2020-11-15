Gene R. Anderson

October 28, 1941-November 12, 2020

Gene Robert Anderson, 79, of Dunkerton, IA, died peacefully, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his rural farm home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Barclay Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton with burial at Old Barclay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Memorials will be directed to the Barclay Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Gene was born to William and Margaret (Jensen) Anderson at the Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo, IA, on October 28, 1941. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1960. Gene proudly served in the Army Reserves from 1960 – 1965, Private First Class. He married Diane Marie Reesink at the First United Methodist Church of Muscatine on December 28, 1967.

Gene began farming at an early age to help his dad who suffered from Polio. At age 12, he bought and sold cattle and ran all the farm’s machinery. During a half-century of farming, he founded Dunkerton Dairy Leasing and Hawkeye Star Farms.